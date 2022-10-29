Kelowna’s Kelsey Serwa will be inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame next year.
Serwa, one of Canada’s most decorated freestyle skiers of all time, was among the athletes, teams, and coaches announced Tuesday as 2023 Hall of Fame inductees.
Serwa won a gold medal in ski cross at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She won a silver medal in the same sport at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.
“She currently stands as one of only two ski cross athletes in the world to win multiple Olympic medals, the other being fellow B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Honoured Member Marielle Thompson,” stated a Tuesday release announcing the inductees.
“She totalled eight career victories on the FIS World Cup tour, and 20 podium finishes. Member of the Canadian national freestyle skiing team from 2009-19,” the release said.
Since 1966, the BC Sports Hall of Fame has inducted 442 individuals and 67 teams into its Hall of Champions. The formal induction gala for the Class of 2023 will be held next June.
Serwa grew up learning to ski at Big White, the resort east of Kelowna co-founded by her grandfather Cliff in the 1960s.