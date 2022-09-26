The new-look Penticton Vees were unkind hosts this past weekend, notching identical 7-1 wins to start the 2022-23 regular season.
First up were the Trail Smoke Eaters, whose game was preceded by the Vees raising four new pennants – the spoils from a championship 2021-22 campaign – to the rafters of the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Brett Moravec opened the scoring for the Vees just two minutes into the game. Penticton was up 6-0 midway through the third, before Trail ruined Vees netminder Luca Di Pasquo’s shutout bid.
Moravec scored twice, while Josh Nadeau, Spencer Smith, Callum Arnott, Dovar Tinling and Aydar Suniev also tallied. Joshua Niedermayer added three assists.
Di Pasquo stopped 21 of 26 shots for his first B.C. Hockey League win.
Saturday was more of the same, as the Cranbrook Bucks managed to score just once in the first period, before falling victim to the Vees’ offence.
Seven different Vees lit the lamp: Tinling, Thomas Pichette, Ben Brunette, Billy Norcross, Hiroki Gojsic, Bradley Nadeau and Josh Nadeau.
Di Pasquo turned aside 16 of 17 shots.
The Vees, who appeared in freshly redesigned uniforms, hit the road next weekend for games Friday in Salmon Arm and Saturday in West Kelowna.
Salmon Arm 3, Vernon 0
After a scoreless first period, the host Salmon Arm Silverbacks went to work and blanked the Vernon Vipers 3-0 on Friday in both squads’ first game of the 2022-23 BCHL regular season.
Isaac Lambert, Nathan Mackie and Ethan Ullrick scored for Salmon Arm, while Matthew Tovell picked up the win in net. Roan Clarke stopped 30 of 32 shots for the Vipers.
Salmon Arm 4, Vernon 1
The scene of the home-and-home series shifted to Vernon on Saturday, but the result was much the same.
Salmon Arm surged to a 4-0 lead, before Julian Facchinelli finally got the Vipers on the board near the end of the second period.
Mackie, Nathan Morin, Owen Beckner and CJ Foley scored for the Silverbacks, while Tovell carded his second straight win in net. Ethan David took the loss for Vernon, stopping 27 of 31 shots.
The Vipers are in Prince George on Friday for the start of a home-and-home against the Spruce Kings that continues Saturday in Vernon.
West Kelowna 2, Cowichan Valley 1
A trip to Vancouver Island was just what the West Kelowna Warriors needed to start the 2022-23 BCHL regular season.
Matthew Fusco scored twice in the first period as the West Kelowna Warriors hung on for a 2-1 win on Friday against the host Cowichan Valley Capitals.
Warriors goaltender Justin Katz faced 27 shots and surrendered the lone Capitals’ goal on a penalty-kill with just 48 seconds left in the game.
West Kelowna 5, Victoria 1
Borrowing a page from Fusco’s playbook from a night earlier, Kailus Green staked the West Kelowna Warriors to an early 2-0 lead that turned into a 5-1 win on Saturday against the Victoria Grizzlies.
Brennan Nelson also potted a pair, while Jake Bernadet had a single. Katz picked up his second win of the season with a 21-save performance.
The Warriors return to action on Friday night for their home opener at Royal LePage Place against the Wenatchee Wild.