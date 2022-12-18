The Penticton Vees head into the Christmas break on a three-game win streak, after their 6-1 triumph over the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday at Royal LePage Place.
Penticton (27-2-0-0) ran the table on a busy pre-Christmas schedule, picking up three wins in four nights and outscored Merritt, Wenatchee, and West Kelowna by a combined total of 21-3.
Fresh off his hat-trick performance Friday, Suniev picked up a pair of goals in a three-point encore performance Saturday. The 18-year-old picked up eight points (5G, 3A) in the Vees’ three wins this week.
Luca Di Pasquo collected his 19th win of the season, as he turned aside 14 shots.
Josh Nadeau put the Vees ahead 1-0 just shy of the five-minute mark of the first period, as he scored his 17th goal of the season. Suniev doubled Penticton’s lead when he scored just five seconds into the Vees’ first power play of the game. His first of two on the night came at 8:15 to make it 2-0.
In the middle frame, Norcross scored three minutes in, as the lead quickly grew to 3-0. His first goal in 15 games. Moravec tacked on another goal two and half minutes later, as he bagged his 15th of the season at 5:25 to make it 4-0.
West Kelowna’s Matt Fusco snuck his point shot past Di Pasquo at 7:10 of the middle stanza to get the Warriors on the scoresheet. That the only puck to get by Di Pasquo.
Tinling restored Penticton’s four-goal cushion midway through the second period. During a four-on-four sequence, Bradly Nadeau centered for Tinling, who put the puck up high over the Warrior’s goaltender at 11:52 to make it 5-1. Tinling’s second goal in as many games against West Kelowna.
Suniev capped off the scoring 23 seconds into the third period, as he scored the Vees’ sixth goal of the game and his second of the night.
--
GAME NOTES
Suniev leads all BCHL Rookies in scoring with 45 points (21G, 24A) in 27 games. With an assist Saturday, Spencer Smith has seven points (4G, 3A) in his last eight games. At the BCHL Christmas break, the Vees occupy the top three spots in the league scoring race. Bradly and Josh Nadeau sit one, two, as each have 55 points. Suniev rounds out the top three with 45 points. Penticton is now 5-0 against the Warriors this season and have outscored them 34-9.
--
GAME STATS
Final Score: 6-1, Vees
Shots: 41-15, Vees
Vees Scoring: Suniev (2), Josh Nadeau, Norcross, Moravec, Tinling
Vees PP: 1/4
Vees PK: 3/3
Three Stars:
Aydar Suniev (2G, 1A)
Bradly Nadeau (0G, 2A)
Frank Djurasevic (0G, 1A)
Attendance: 1,127
Next Game: Friday, Dec. 30 vs. West Kelowna Warriors, 7:00 pm