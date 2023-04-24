It will be either Penticton or Salmon Arm representing the Interior Conference in the B.C. Hockey League playoff championship.
The berth will be decided via best-of-seven series between the Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks beginning this Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Both teams cruised through the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Penticton managed four-game sweeps of the Trail Smoke Eaters and Wenatchee Wild, while the Silverbacks swept the Prince George Spruce Kings, then knocked off the Vernon Vipers in five games.
Salmon Arm finished the regular season in third place in the Interior Conference with a 27-20-4-3 record. Penticton was first overall with a 50-3-0-1 mark.
The Vees won all five regular-season matchups between the teams, including their last date March 26 at the SOEC.
Despite playing fewer games than other teams, the Vees lead the playoff scoring race. Bradly Nadeau is on top with 19 points, followed by brother Josh Nadeau at 18.
Salmon Arm’s top scorer is Nathan Mackie, who has 11 points.
It’s a similar story in net, with Vees goaltender Luca Di Pasquo boasting a league-best 1.50 goal-against average along with eight wins and a shutout.
Salmon Arm has been riding netminder Matthew Tovell, whose 2.06 goals-against average is second only to Di Pasquo’s.
Games 1 and 2 go Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. starts, at the SOEC.
Games 3 and 4 shift to Salmon Arm on Tuesday, May 2, and Wednesday, May 3.
Game 5, if necessary, is Friday, May 5, in Penticton.
Game 6, if necessary, is Sunday, May 7, in Salmon Arm.
Game 7, if necessary, is Tuesday, May 9 in Penticton.
Over in the Coastal Conference, one of the final two teams is still being decided.
Chilliwack punched its ticket with a 4-2 series win over Nanaimo. Surrey and Alberni Valley are tied 3-3 with Game 7 set for Tuesday night.