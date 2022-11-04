Curling

 Mark Brett/Local Journalism Initiative

Olympic gold medal-winning skip John Shuster of Team Shuster of Duluth, Minn, keeps an eye on his delivery in the first game of the Nufloors Penticton Curling Classic, Thursday at the Penticton Curling Club. The five-day event features some of the best curlers in the world. Draws continue all weekend with the gold medal game on Monday at noon.