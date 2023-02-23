The KVR Middle School Express Grade 8 boys’ basketball team had another successful week, winning the South Zone Championships and a playoff berth to provincials.
With a 35-point victory over Skaha Lake Middle school in the semi-finals, KVR found themselves in the finals against Summerland Middle.
"We were up 11 at the half and felt we had yet to play to our potential," said coach Russ Reid.
"In the third quarter we had great energy at both ends of the floor and were able to extend our lead. It was such a fun game with both teams having a loud, supportive fan base."
Winning the South Zone gave the team an opportunity to vie for a provincial berth on home turf Feb. 18 against the West Zone winners from Sahali Secondary of Kamloops/
Halfway through the first quarter the game was tied, before KVR went on an 18-3 run.
"When we make defensive stops and control the boards we can get out in transition for easy buckets,” noted Reid.
Liam Reid, Graydon Kulak and Miller Jurcic lead the team offensively with 27, 15, and 24 points, respectively. Julius Bartkowicz was a key piece defensively altering shots and grabbing rebounds.
"He covers a lot of our mistakes from the wings. When a guard penetrates into the key they have to figure out how to shoot over Julius – who is an aggressive six-foot-four forward." said coach Chris Terris.
The boys will spend the next 10 days preparing for the provincial championships which, occur March 1-4 in Langley.