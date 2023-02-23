Members of the KVR Express Grade 8 boys’ basketball team have punched their ticket to the provincial championships next month in Langley. Back row from left: Bradley Parkinson, Miller Jursic, Johnathan Schultz, Graydon Kulak, Tyler Hvidston, Julius Bartkowicz, coach Russ Reid. From row from left: Henry Seddon, Liam Reid, Evan Sanders and Joe Richardson. Missing is coach Chris Terris.