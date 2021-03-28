A week of alternating sun and overcast skies had the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen conflicted on whether we should hike, bike or squeeze in another ski day. And CCC wants to start kayaking.
March is traditionally the best month for precipitation and sure enough, Big White Ski Resort had a powder alert with 16 cms of new snow on Monday, seven cms on Tuesday and 13 cms on Thursday with a seven-day total of 42 cms on Thursday. Various amounts were also recorded at other Okanagan resorts.
However, we opted to explore more of the rural roads in East Kelowna on Tuesday, e-biking the rolling hills of Spiers, Mathews and June Springs roads, then Rose, Pooley and Reid, most of them quiet, and lined with orchards and vineyards. The real treat will be later in the spring when orchard trees bloom.
Mission Creek Greenway was busy with walkers, runners and cyclists but veering over to Thomson Marsh Park, the Sheriff snapped a photo of this week’s Secret Okanagan Spot (SOS series) — a dead-end trail to the south at the halfway point of the dirt trail with an empty bench for those who like a little solitude and a view of the many birds in the bullrushes. Bring binoculars.
On Thursday, we cycled from the Wilden residential neighbourhood to Knox Mountain Park, Pauls Tomb and downtown for hot chocolate.
If you have decided to invest in a new bike from Okanagan retailers, don’t delay. Kelowna shops are warning deliveries of new bikes could take until July-August. One shop was making repair/maintenance appointments two weeks in the future. One cycling buddy figured parts would be in short supply so he bought new tires and a chain for use later in the year.
If you are thinking used equipment, check classifieds daily and don’t hesitate to contact the owner immediately.
Market research firm NPD Group says Canadian numbers aren’t tracked, but in the United States, sales of bicycles increased 75 per cent in 2020 compared with a year earlier. For the first two months of 2021, the increase year over year was 130 per cent.
—————
While you are exploring the backcountry, check out the vegetation on both sides of the trail. In the North Okanagan, you are going to find more invasive weeds, warns Brian Sutch of Vernon.
“The control of noxious (invasive) weeds has become a bit of a political football with the problem being booted down by the feds to the provinces, and then on down to the regional districts and municipalities who, in turn, try to pass it on down to invasive weed societies. They will often provide grants to these societies but they are grossly inadequate,” he told the Sheriff in an email while providing photos of Scotch thistle as an example.
“The Scotch thistle at this time of the year looks like a petrified forest where it is taking over the grasslands above the Davison Orchards on the Grey Canal Trail. You can see the Scotch thistle spreading up the gully behind the badly-infested patch. Scotch thistle rosettes (disks of foliage) are growing right outside the entrance to the parking area off Sierra Road at the top of Crosby Road.”
The Regional District of North Okanagan should be spraying the rosettes at this time of the year, he said. “But it is my understanding that the RDNO has actually reduced its budget for controlling invasive weeds to next-to-nothing.”
In a March 10 email, after John Friesen’s retirement as RDNO weed control officer, Leah Mellott, general manager for electoral area administration, said: “The RDNO had an invasive plant service that provided education, awareness, treatment (summer student weed crew), etc. Upon John’s retirement, the board reduced the scope of the service and the RDNO no longer has a weed crew.”
In 2020, the RDNO provided a small grant to the Okanagan Similkameen Invasive Species Society (OASISS) and Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS) to answer inquiries and provide basic information, she said.
“This was a drastic reduction in service level that was met with some frustration from members of the public. We are hoping to find a balance somewhere in the middle. It would be ideal if there was a society based in the North Okanagan.”
She suggested the North Okanagan Naturalists Club might be interested in forming a society and in providing public awareness/education regarding invasive plants.
“There would be no expectation of actual treatment of the invasive plants, just help in identifying them and providing guidance on how to deal with them. We have been advised by the province that we have received a grant for 2021 of approximately $15,000 that could be redirected to a society.”
Sutch responded: “It is unbelievable that they are cutting back on the budget for invasive species control at a time when the problem is growing in leaps and bounds. One walk along the Grey Canal with someone who can point out the different invasives that are spreading should be enough to convince anyone of the magnitude of the problem.
“I can see the day where people will be suing the RDNO for allowing the weeds to spread onto agricultural land, grasslands and land that is held for development as nobody is going to want to buy a lot if they know that it comes with a 30-year supply of noxious weed seeds. That is how long most noxious weeds seeds are valid for once they are in the ground.”
Unlike some other areas of the province, the Vernon area does not have an invasive weed society, he noted.
“The real problem is that, as it is a cross-provincial problem and within the provinces, an inter-jurisdictional problem, the control of noxious weeds should be done by the province as they are the entity that has the resources to eradicate new weeds when they appear and control weeds that have already established themselves when they start to spread into areas such as the grasslands and agricultural land.”
J.P. Squire, aka the Ski Sheriff, is a retired journalist. Email: jp.squire@telus.net