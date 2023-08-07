The Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League used a waltz time format this past week counting 1-2-3 net scores per hole.
The winning team with 90 points included Michel Perrault, Bob Dickeson, Bob Fortune and Rick Gotobed.
Second place with 87 points went to Ron Schramm, Denis Wright, Bill Webster and Art Ecker.
In third with 85 points was the team of Gene Benner, Martin Nisbet, Kirby Sands and Harvey King.
Fourth place with 84 points went to Jeff Goodis, Stan Brock, Glenn Brown and Alf Vaagen.
Seven players shared the deuce pot.