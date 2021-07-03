While they didn’t punch their tickets to the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, two members of the KISU Swim Club, based in Penticton, shone at the recent national trials in Toronto.
Summerland’s Justin Fotherby and Ashley McMillan of Penticton, both 17, went up against the country’s best at the Pan Am Sports Centre pool.
At the invite-only competition, both excelled in their strongest events, the 200 and 400 IM (individual medley), that latter combines all four strokes.
McMillan was fifth in Canada in both races and had the biggest time drop of the top five swimmers over the course of the meet.
For Fotherby, who went into the competition ranked 17th in the country in the 200 IM, he finished in 10th spot and had the second biggest time drop in the morning heats.
In the 400 IM, he wound up sixth in a tight, finals finish, with just one second separating fifth and seventh spots.
“Olympic trials was an amazing experience, I am so thankful I had the opportunity to race against Canada’s best swimmers,” said McMillan. ”I gained a lot from this meet, and I learned what it takes to be at that level and what I need to improve in my training and my process. This learning experience will really benefit me come 2024.
“Now, I can’t wait to cheer on Team Canada in Tokyo; it will be even more exciting to watch the Olympic team this year since being there to watch it chosen.”
One of the greatest challenges was not having competitive swim meets, along with limited training opportunities during past year due to COVID-19.
While Fotherby initially found it difficult, the teen managed to overcome those obstacles.
“With help from my coach (Tina Hoeben), I was able to get used to these restrictions and use them to my advantage,” he said. “I thought that it (Olympic trials) was a great experience for me. I had not swam in that kind of situation in a very long time. I put up some fast times at the meet and I was quite pleased with my performances given everything that I went through in terms of COVID.”
Their coach, who was with them in Toronto, was also happy with the performances the pair delivered.
“Overall, I’m very proud of how well our swimmers did,” said Hoeben. “As a small community, our swim club stands out for our performances at a national level.
“The biggest congratulations go to those swimmers themselves, but they couldn’t have done it without a club and community that makes a commitment to support them through this.
She also sent out a huge thanks to the staff and board of KISU and City of Penticton staff who: “Supported the needs of these athletes during a very tough time.”