Penticton Silver Bullets senior AA hockey team will be home twice this weekend in back-to-back games against Rossland Warriors.
The Silver Bullets are home tonight (Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023) at 7 p.m. and again Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Both games are at historic Memorial Arena.
In what’s their first season after a nearly 30-year absence, the Bullets are 7-1 overall in the Independent division of the senior AA league. Tonight is their first game back after the holiday break.
Admission to both games is by donation. A beer garden is available.