All good things must come to an end – even 24-game winning streaks, as the Penticton Vees learned this past weekend.
After a long unbeaten stretch to start the B.C. Hockey League regular season, the Vees dropped their first two games with a 2-1 loss on Friday in Wenatchee and a 4-1 loss on Saturday in Cranbrook.
Still, the Vees retain a 13-point stranglehold on first place in the Interior Conference and have a three-point edge in the league standings.
And the club holds the top three spots in the BCHL scoring race, with brothers Josh and Bradly Nadeau in a tie for first place with 51 points apiece, followed by Aydar Suniev at 37 points.
But the big guns were held off the board Friday in Wenatchee, as the host Wild took a 2-0 lead deep into the third period, before Spencer Smith got the Vees on the board with seven minutes to play.
Luca Di Pasquo turned in a 17-save performance in what was this first loss of the season.
Di Pasquo was back between the pipes in Cranbrook on Saturday, but got the hook after surrendering three goals on seven shots in the first period.
Hank Levy came on in relief to start the second period and Bradly Nadeau tallied just over a minute in to get the score to 3-1, but the Vees just couldn’t muster any more offence.
Di Pasquo’s record on the season is now 17-2 and his 1.84 goals-against average is tops among all BCHL goaltenders.
The Vees (24-2-0-0) return to action Wednesday night in Merritt against the Centennials (8-14-3-1). Their final home game before the Christmas break is Friday night, when the Wild (11-13-0-2) pay a visit.
The Vees’ last game before the holidays is Saturday in West Kelowna against the Warriors (15-8-4-0).
Cranbrook 5, West Kelowna 2
It was a night to forget for the West Kelowna Warriors as they were trounced 5-2 on Friday by the host Cranbrook Bucks.
Rylee Hlusiak and Jaiden Moriello were the lone scorers for the Warriors, who trailed 2-1 and 5-1 at the intermissions.
Justin Katz and Angelo Zol split net-minding duties for West Kelowna and faced a total of 31 shots.
Trail 4, West Kelowna 2
Things didn’t look much better for the West Kelowna Warriors on Saturday night, as they fell 4-2 to the host Trail Smoke Eaters.
Hlusiak and Dylan Brooks scored for the Warriors, who trailed 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks.
Zol took the loss for his 26-save performance between the pipes.
Wenatchee 5, West Kelowna 4 (OT)
Following 60 minutes of high-flying hockey, Ean Somoza was the overtime hero as the Wenatchee Wild hung on for a 5-4 win Sunday over the visiting West Kelowna Warriors.
Felix Caron with a pair, Matthew Fusco and Christopher Duclair tallied for the Warriors, who took 2-2 and 3-3 ties, respectively, into the intermissions.
Katz made 29 saves in the losing effort, pushing his record on the season to 11-4.
The Warriors (15-8-4-0) are back in action Friday in Vernon against the Vipers (12-10-0-4) and at home Saturday to the Penticton Vees.
Vernon 5, Salmon Arm 2
After surrendering the first goal, the Vernon Vipers poured in the next four en route to a 5-2 win on Friday night against the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Luke Pakulak notched a pair, while Connor Welsh, Jonathan Horn and Hank Cleaves added singles for the Vipers, who got a 24-save performance from goaltender Roan Clarke.
Vernon led 2-1 and 4-2 at the intermissions.
Vernon 4, Salmon Arm 3 (OT)
It was more of the same on Saturday night as the Vernon Vipers won the second half of a home-and-home set with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.
Pakulak again scored twice, while Cleaves and Horn with the overtime winner also tallied again for the Vipers, who gave up a 3-2 lead with just 21 seconds remaining in regulation time.
Ethan David stopped 40 of 43 shots for the Vipers.
Vernon is back on the ice Tuesday night in Wenatchee against the Wild (11-13-0-2).