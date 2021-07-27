VEES SCOUTING REPORT
Name: Luc Wilson
Height: 5’9
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: Wing
Shot: Left
Home: Duncan, B.C.
Age: 19
COACHING REPORT
“Luc has elite talent, the kind of talent that can manufacture goals most couldn’t. Luc worked hard last season on his shot, but most importantly on being a complete player. By the end of the pod season, not only could we count on Luc scoring big goals (he led the Vees in scoring last season), but also being on the ice in important defensive moments.”
“Last year was the first season that we offered PD Camps for young Penticton players. Luc was terrific in these camps, engaging with the kids, helping them out and wanting to be a part of the coaching group every time. He clearly cares about kids and our community; he’ll be an important part of our ‘Read to Succeed’ program with local elementary schools this season.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
The most important part of Luc’s life is his family.
“My mom is one of the hardest-working people I’ve ever met in my life, with the most upbeat, lively, loving personality. I consider my father to be my best friend, and someone who has taught me so much about the game of hockey and life beyond hockey. My twin brothers are a massive part of my life, and my first month in Penticton last year was pretty tough cause I missed them all so much.”
CAREER HIGHLIGHTS
When asked about his time with his hometown Cowichan Valley Capitals, “It was a fun environment, being in my hometown of Duncan, with my friends and family cheering me on at games. Probably my top highlight was the 2020 first round playoff Game 6 versus Powell River. With under a minute left in the game, I assisted on the game tying goal, and then scored the overtime winner in front of my whole family, to win the series. Unfortunately, the playoffs were subsequently stopped and season cancelled — that ended up being my last game in Cowichan.”
A 2020 summer trade brought Wilson to the Peach City, “my favorite memory of last season was the 20 game BCHL pod season, and the gratifying experience our team shared, winning so many games together, after several months without play.”
BEING A VEE
“After a full season here, what appeals to me about playing in Penticton is the professionalism and winning attitude that’s always around the organization. I fell in love with the city, the facilities and the people, and believe there is no better place to play in Western Canada.
“With fans back in the stands this season, I’m extremely excited to show them my offensive abilities. I also plan on making a positive impact around the community, as I play my final season of junior hockey before heading to Minnesota State.”