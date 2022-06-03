Team of the day

This pictured appeared in The Herald's print edition of Friday, June 3, 2022 on Page A5.

Penticton Pinnacles under-12 boy’s soccer team went 4-0 at the Slurpy Cup in Kamloops. At front is Lagos Kroeker. At back, from left, Rogan Lewis, Wills Hodgkinson, Jordan Helm, Karl Mercado, Gabriel Cardoso, Matteo Kirby, Cole Ghutarora, Quinten Lafortune, Hudson Driver and David Pylayev.