Penticton Pinnacles under-12 boy’s soccer team went 4-0 at the Slurpy Cup in Kamloops. At front is Lagos Kroeker. At back, from left, Rogan Lewis, Wills Hodgkinson, Jordan Helm, Karl Mercado, Gabriel Cardoso, Matteo Kirby, Cole Ghutarora, Quinten Lafortune, Hudson Driver and David Pylayev.
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Tram system approved for Naramata property
- Kampe estate donates $2M to local bursary program
- City defends decision on Lakeshore rezoning
- Too many shows going to Penticton, says Kelowna mayor
- School board trustees will be getting a raise
- Have race car, will travel
- Preliminary inquiry set for September in Naramata slayings
- Off-duty Mountie swims to the rescue
- Doctor injured in PRH psych ward offered $625K to settle
- Police watchdog vindicates Summerland brothers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- SD67 librarians show their love for Merritt
- NHL fines Oilers forward Kassian $2,500 for removing Avs defenceman Byram's helmet
- Doug Ford pitches message of unity after securing second majority in Ontario
- Evacuation alerts, flood watch, stream advisories as B.C. braces for rain, snow melt
- New this week: Carrie Underwood, 'The Janes,' Adam Sandler
- Globalive goes directly to Shaw with its $3.75 billion bid for Freedom Mobile