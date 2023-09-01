Carol Mulligan had the low-gross score to beat in Ladies League action this week at the Summerland Golf & Country Club.
Mulligan’s 88 was the best low-gross in the first flight (handicap 0-23), followed by Wendy Fortune at 92.
Lilian Smith won the low-net side of the first flight with a 75. Christine Haessig was the runner-up at 79.
The best low-gross score in the second flight (handicap 24-plus) belonged to Linda Jones at 98, followed by Diana Leitch at 105.
Marie Gallant’s 74 was the second flight’s best low-net score. Pamela Webster was the runner-up at 78.