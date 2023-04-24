Ken Bridgeman was the overall low net winner with a score of 63 in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League.
Harvey Mitchler shared the deuce pot, winning a pair.
The following are the low net scores:
Flight No. 1: Greg Flook, 82, Jeff Goodis, 85, Martin Bouchard, 76, Ron Schramm, 77
Flight No 2: Mitchler, 73, Dennis Foyle, 83, Dave Smith, 83, Andy Webster, 89
Flight No. 3: Ken Bridgeman, 63, Ed Helgason, 72, Martin Nisbet, 74, Rick Drewnisz, 74
Flight No. 4: Stu Maculay, 69, Ted Gamracy, 75, Frank Davie, 77, Ken Blower, 77