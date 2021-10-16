Time is running out to appreciate the beautiful fall colours in the Myra Canyon.
Last weekend, the Sheriff and Constant Companion Carmen returned to what the Sheriff considers the top outdoor recreation attraction in the Okanagan — a unique combination of Mother Nature’s deep, deep canyon with the man-made marvel of 18 railway trestles clinging to the top of steep cliffs, plus two rock tunnels.
The recommendation for one last visit comes with several caveats: it’s chilly up in the hills so layer warm clothing (you can always take a layer or two off). We also found frost on several trestle decks still languishing in morning shadow.
One visitor told us that only days earlier there was five centimetres of snow, some still melting in the shade.
Trestle no. 1 at the south end (June Springs Road) had a considerable stretch of frost as well as wet slippery wood so cyclists were walking across. No. 1 has interesting places at both ends.
This week’s Secret Okanagan Spot in the soon-to-end SOS series is a short climb at the south end to picnic/snack resting spots on the rocks. It’s a perfect break for those who parked at the north (Myra forest service road) end of the canyon.
The north end of trestle no. 1 has a unique view of Kelowna 910 metres down in the valley bottom with views of Kelowna airport runway, and Okanagan and Duck lakes.
A commemorative plaque reveals: “This trestle was saved from burning by heroic efforts of firefighters in the 2003 fire.”
BTW, at the north end of the canyon is another plaque (never noticed by the Sheriff): “Flores Cross — This was a favourite place for Beverley Flores, a First Nations lady who lived in Kelowna and later in Campbell River. She died in 1999 and her family scattered her ashes here according to her wish. Her nephews crafted a beautiful wooden cross in her memory. The cross was subsequently ruined in the 2003 fire.”
You never know what you will learn when you pause at these plaques.
This time, we continued south past June Springs Road, and confirmed reports of potholes and
puddles through to the Bellevue Creek Trestle. From there, a partnership which includes the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association has upgraded the gravel surface in 30 spots and a 7K section north of Little Tunnel.
“I have been up there,” says Mike Overend, TOTA’s director of destination development.
“The new surface is fairly well compacted. There were a few sections that had a bit of extra loose aggregate, however, over time with the elements and use, it will compact down further. Both myself and Kyle (Gabelhei) from RDOS (Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen) reviewed the work and are happy with the results. The KVR will almost always need further improvements. We are just hoping to make it better one step at a time.”
—————
In the North Okanagan, Sovereign Lake Nordic Club will hold a virtual AGM at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20. Members must pre-register to participate.
Five members (seven positions open) were acclaimed to the board of directors. Newcomers Sue Cairns, Malcolm Devine and Dren Maloku, plus returners Hugh Seaton and Tara Fulop, will join three current board members — Cynthia Flores, Bill Miller and Rob Oxenham — who are starting the second year of their two-year terms.
The tentative opening day is
Nov. 5. Seasons pass sales and program registrations are available online. Earlybird discounts end Oct. 31.
—————
Telemark Nordic Club will hold its XC specific swap 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Kelowna Cycle, 2949 Pandosy St., as a fundraiser for the Telemark Team Competitive Youth Program. Members and non-members are welcome. Early bird consignment is noon-5 p.m. on Oct. 22 with the main dropoff 5-8 p.m. ($2 fee per item). Payout is 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 23.
—————
Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail have passed the halfway point in the current Kilometre Zero fundraiser, thanks to a great donor response last summer.
The matching challenge offered by Priscilla, Remax and KPMG Vernon meant the fundraising total for phase 2 of the Northern Gateway jumped to $50,000 but FORT is still looking for corporate/community support at okanaganrailtrail.ca/donate to reach its $100K goal.
Phase 2 in old rail yard involves a large, safe, off-road plaza for groups to coordinate trail activities, plus a hilltop viewpoint with interpretive and art installations.
Plans are for gateways in each of the three communities along the 50K trail. The northern gateway in Coldstream is the first to be developed, and will function both as a trailhead and a unique public space close to Kalamalka Beach. It is connected by pathway to the Coldstream Station parking area on Kalamalka Lake Road and to the City of Vernon.
In FORT news, a dedicated group of Friends of Okanagan Rail Trail stewards volunteered many hours during the extremely hot, dry summer to ensure survival of native plants planted in November 2020 at the ORT trailhead. It has 23 species of native plants, more than 500 in all, and temporary irrigation.
—————
Askew’s Foods has donated $100,000 to support construction of the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail. The company kicked off the trail’s $8-million fundraising campaign by selling rail trail greeting cards in-store and matching all sales up to $20,000 in December 2020 (a $7,040 donation). Those greeting cards will be sold again this holiday season.
Alex de Chantal, fundraising strategy coordinator, recently announced that $1.2 million in grant funding, and $200,000 in corporate and community donations in under a year, will be enough to launch preliminary work on a 19.8-kilometre section of the 50-kilometre trail from Armstrong to Sicamous allowing the public early access.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback Riding Sheriff is a retired journalist.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net