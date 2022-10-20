Make that nine in a row for the Penticton Vees.
In their first game of the B.C. Hockey League showcase on Wednesday, the Vees hammered the host Chilliwack Chiefs by a 6-2 score for their ninth consecutive win to start the 2022-23 regular season.
Ryan Hopkins scored twice for the Vees – just 29 second apart in the late stages of the first period – and Brett Moravec, Jackson Nieuwendyk, Aydar Suniev and Frank Djurasevic added singles.
Hank Levy turned aside 23 of 25 shots to pick up his third win of the season in Penticton’s crease.
The Vees (9-0-0-0) were back in action Thursday night against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (4-4-1-0).
Heading into the game, Penticton boasted five of the BCHL’s top-10 scorers, including Bradley Nadeau, who led the race with 19 points.