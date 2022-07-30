One of the first decisions to make when you decide on outdoor recreation as your favourite hobby is who to share that interest with.
There are inherent risks to going out by yourself but the benefits are immeasurable: going where you want to go, when you want to go, the pace – slow or fast, and when to stop for a break, lunch, for a photo or to get local trail information from a local.
In a group (unless you lead), someone tells you what time to meet, where to meet, where you go, when you stop, how fast you go, the level of challenge, etc. It can be a compromise on so many levels. And then, there is the endless variety of personalities and potentially, a lot of interpersonal drama.
During ‘The Time of COVID,’ many outdoor groups decided to limit the number of participants to eight, 10 or 12. Even though restrictions were then lifted, leaders decided they like the limited numbers and didn’t want to return to the pre-COVID time when you didn’t have to register and leaders never knew who was going to show up. Some outings would attract 25-30 hikers, for example.
The Sheriff tries to mix it up: going by himself and in groups, but the best part is going with Constant Companion Carmen. We leave when we are ready, return when we’ve had enough and we discuss routes. It’s still a compromise but fortunately, we mostly go the same pace. We can talk. Or not.
Thanks to a group ride, however, we discovered (surprise, surprise) a new shaded mountain bike trail from the south end of Rio Drive in Kelowna to Kathleen Lake in Knox Mountain Park. Imagine...in our own neighbourhood. These hidden trails are there for discovery if you have an exploring mind.
We also joined Dieter with the Central Okanagan Outdoors Club for an enjoyable cycle outing on the KVR Trail (aka Trans-Canada Trail) from Summerland to Crump, learning about Thomas Huntley Crump who replaced Andrew McCulloch as superintendent of the Kettle Valley Railway in 1925.
————————————
Why not a summer contest?
Colleen MacDonald, author of Let’s Go Biking Okanagan and Beyond, is willing to award a copy of her guidebook (or e-copy if you like) or one of her Let’s Go Biking neck warmer-coolers to someone who describes their ‘Favourite Hot Summer’s Day Ride’ as a way of sharing summer route ideas with everyone.
“I think the Sheriff would be mostly interested in the Okanagan ones, but I’d be interested in hearing from people all over B.C.,” said MacDonald from her Lower Mainland home.
You can email the Sheriff with your thoughts at: jp.squire@telus.net.
If you would like to share them with MacDonald, her email is:
The Sheriff immediately thought of the Okanagan Rail Trail, Wood Lake Loop (or separately Pelmewash Parkway), Skaha Lake Loop, International Hike and Bike Trail in the South Okanagan, Paul’s Tomb Trail in Kelowna and Rose Valley Regional Park in West Kelowna. So many to chose from.
————————————
Health Care Worker Hero Days are back.
Big White Ski Resort once again wants to thank all Interior Health employees for their dedication and hard work by offering free Scenic Chairlift Rides this holiday weekend.
“We applaud our health-care workers who provide excellent care to our communities and appreciate everything they have done for us,” said Peter Plimmer, Big White president and CEO. “It is with great pleasure that we salute health-care professionals and heroes by offering a Complimentary Scenic Chairlift Ticket – July 30, 31 and Aug. 1.”
“Our teams at Interior Health have been going above and beyond providing care to our patients, their families and the communities we serve over the last few years. Our workers have been and remain dedicated to their communities and providing quality care,” said Danielle Cameron, Interior Health executive director of clinical operations for Central Okanagan.
“It means a lot to our workers when they see the community rally behind them in appreciation of their hard work and care that they’ve been providing over the last couple of years. We appreciate the ongoing support and recognition for Interior Health employees that Big White Ski Resort continues to show.”
To participate, Interior Health employees simply have to show their Interior Health identification/photo ID at the ticket window. Tickets are valid for Interior Health employees only and are not transferable.
Any questions can be directed to the Ticket Desk by calling
250-491-6262 or emailing tickets@bigwhite.com.
————————————
Recognizing more than 20 years of community effort, the Ribbons of Green Trails Society has initiated a project to recognize Greater Vernon as the Trails Capital of BC.
Anchored by multi-use pathways that connect Okanagan, Kalamalka and Swan lakes, surrounded on the north and west sides by the historic Grey Canal Trail, and with the Okanagan Rail Trail extending south, and the High Rim Trail reaching to the east and south, residents and visitors can enjoy a plethora of major recreational and active transportation routes within the Greater Vernon area.
The Official Mark of Greater Vernon – Trails Capital of B.C. is an excellent way to recognize the contribution of many individuals, community groups, businesses and local governments. At the same time, it will increase awareness on the part of locals and visitors of the tremendous, sustainable trail network within and around the Greater Vernon area.
The Regional District of North Okanagan’s board of directors agreed to pursue the Official Mark under the Canadian Trademarks Act on behalf of the Ribbons of Green at the July 20 board meeting.
The RDNO will also develop a stakeholder working group to help oversee the usage of the Official Mark.
J.P. Squire, aka the Hiking, Biking, Kayaking and Horseback-riding Sheriff, is a retired journalist who resides in Kelowna.
Email: jp.squire@telus.net