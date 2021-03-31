Big White is closing early.
The ski resort east of Kelowna has announced it’s shutting down for the season on Monday — six days ahead of schedule.
Preventing a surge in COVID-19 cases, increased out-of-town traffic in the reservation system and an out-of-control party at one of the on-site restaurants this week (see page A3) all contributed to the decision, Big White said in a news release.
“With most B.C. resorts closing as of Monday, April 5, and with the disregard for COVID-19 protocols exhibited at Charley Victoria’s All-Day Après on Monday evening, Big White Ski Resort Ltd recognized closing early as a necessary action to keep its guests, residents and team members safe from COVID-19.”
Big White CEO Peter Plimmer said the ski hill doesn’t want to attract skiers from out of the region.
“With other resorts shutting down, we have become a magnet for non-local skiers and snowboarders,” he said.
Big White plans to reopen for the summer on July 1.