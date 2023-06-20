Track meet

This photo appeared in the print edition of The Herald on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

 Submitted

Grade 5 pupil Cadence Squakin participates in shotput at a recent track-and-field meet at Pen-Hi. The School District 67’s team proudly facilitated another year of successful elementary and middle school tracks meets. This included well over 1,500 athletes and family members enjoying the spirit of community and sportsmanship. Events like this take a team effort including the district’s maintenance team, administrators, teachers, support staff, and parent volunteers.

