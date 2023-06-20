Grade 5 pupil Cadence Squakin participates in shotput at a recent track-and-field meet at Pen-Hi. The School District 67’s team proudly facilitated another year of successful elementary and middle school tracks meets. This included well over 1,500 athletes and family members enjoying the spirit of community and sportsmanship. Events like this take a team effort including the district’s maintenance team, administrators, teachers, support staff, and parent volunteers.
Most Popular
Articles
- City reaches an agreement with South Main Market
- Penticton family will be allowed to remain in Canada
- Osoyoos cancels its July 1 fireworks
- JW event moves to Kelowna
- Celebrities named for Father's Day dunk tank
- Corbett, Prystay share their vision for the Dragonboat Pub
- Letters to the Editor (6): Friday, June 16, 2023
- Suspect vehicle captured on video surveillance relating to overnight catalytic converter theft
- Child hit by car, driver co-operates
- Letters to the Editor (3): Wednesday, June 14, 2023