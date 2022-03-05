The Penticton Vees used a pair of goals from Aydar Suniev and the game winning 3rd period marker from Casey McDonald to earn a 3-2 victory over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
An early power play goal for the Spruce Kings saw the Vees head to the penalty kill and it was Prince George who found the back of the net to earn a 1-0 lead just over a minute into the game. Dylan Schives had a point shot kicked out by the right pad of Vees goaltender Carter Serhyenko with John Herrington taking the rebound and throwing the puck in front as it bounced off a body and Nick Rheaume collecting the goal at the 1:09 mark of the opening frame for a 1-0 lead.
Despite a bit of a slower start, the Vees turned things around in the game and started to generate chances on Spruce Kings Aaron Trotter with the Prince George netminder making 12 saves in the 1st period while Serhyenko was also strong in the Vees net, making 9 saves on 10 shots heading into the 2nd period.
Quickly into the 2nd period, on a power play of their own, Aydar Suniev showed off his strong skill, going end-to-end to even the score at 1-1. Suniev gathered speed inside of the defensive zone and cut down the right-wing side, going wide on a Spruce King defender before cutting to the front of the net and lifting a backhand shot over the glove shoulder of Trotter for his 6th goal of the season and got the game to level at 1-1 at the 3:13 mark in the middle stanza.
The Vees outshot the Spruce Kings by a 13-6 margin over the course of the 2nd period and turned their game up, spending a lot of time in the offensive end and worked their way to their first lead of the game and it was again Suniev to push Penticton ahead by a goal.
After the Vees got the puck into the right corner, Suniev dug the puck free from a board battle as he walked out from the right corner and moved into the right face-off circle, shredding off a Spruce Kings defender and sent a shot past the glove side of Trotter for his 7th goal of the season at the 15:32 mark of the middle stanza to give Penticton a 2-1 lead heading into the 3rd period.
As they were in the 2nd period, the Vees were strong defensively and only allowed three shots on their goal, with the Spruce Kings registering only a shot on goal for a majority of the frame before Casey McDonald gave the Vees a two-goal lead in the final minute of play.
McDonald chased down a loose puck in the offensive zone and negated an icing call while collecting the loose puck behind the goal, outwaiting a defenseman at the front of the net and wrapping the puck in on the left side for his 16th goal of the season into the empty net to give Penticton a 3-1 lead at the 19:13 mark of the final period.
A bit of penalty trouble late for the Vees saw the Spruce Kings with a rare 6-on-3 power play and converted with two seconds remaining in the game as Luc Laylin walked out from the right corner and sent a puck to the front of the net with Simon Labelle tipping the puck over the glove shoulder of Serhyenko to make it a 3-2 final score.
Carter Serhyenko made 17 saves on 19 shots in his 6th win of the season in the Vees net while Aaron Trotter turned aside 33 of the 35 shots thrown his way in his 10th loss of the season.
--
FINAL SCORE: 3-2 Vees
SHOTS ON GOAL: 35-19 Vees
VEES PP: 1/7
VEES PK: 4/6
3 STARS:
1) Aydar Suniev (2-0-2)
2) Carter Serhyenko (17 saves on 19 shots)
3) Aaron Trotter (33 saves on 35 shots)
Fortis Energy Player of the Game: Casey McDonald (1-0-1)
Attendance: 2,678
--
The Vees (38-7-0-2) will continue their three-game home stand as they host the Trail Smoke Eaters (17-23-2-2) on Saturday night in the annual Pink The Rink game. Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM at the South Okanagan Events Centre as the Vees will wear pink in support of the Anti-Bullying Night. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the rink in support of the cause with tickets available for purchase at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC as well as online at valleyfirsttix.com.