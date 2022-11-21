Josh Nadeau scored nine points in two games as his Penticton Vees hammered a pair of visiting opponents this past weekend to run the club’s record to 20-0 to start the B.C. Hockey League regular season.
Nadeau, 19, had two goals – including the eventual game winner – and three assists on Friday night as the Vees scored an 11-2 win over the West Kelowna Warriors.
He also scored the insurance goal, plus carded three more assists, on Saturday night in a 4-1 victory against the Prince George Spruce Kings.
His brother, Bradly Nadeau, and teammate Aydar Suniev each had six-point weekends.
The trio now leads the BCHL in scoring; Josh Nadeau is first overall with 43 points, followed by Bradly Nadeau (42) and Suniev (30).
And the Vees (20-0-0-) are comfortably atop the BCHL standings with 40 points – eight up on the second-place Surrey Eagles with 32 points.
In the Interior Conference, the Vees have a 14-point edge on the second-place Warriors (12-5-2-0).
There wasn’t a lot of drama in either weekend match, with the Vees trailing for only about nine minutes in the first period of the Spruce Kings game.
Luca Di Pasquo blocked 28 of 30 shots to pick up the win against West Kelowna, while Hank Levy put in a 22-save performance against Prince George.
Di Pasquo, who has one shutout to go with his perfect 14-0 record, leads all BCHL goaltenders with a 1.63 goals-against average and is second overall with a 0.929 save percentage.
The Vees hit the road this coming weekend for a pair of games on Vancouver Island. They visit the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (9-9-1-0) on Friday night and Power River Kings (6-11-1-1) on Saturday night.
Alberni Valley 4, West Kelowna 2
After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead, the West Kelowna Warriors’ offence went quiet as the host club fell 4-2 to the visiting Alberni Valley Bulldogs on Saturday night.
Christopher Duclair and Riley Sharun scored for the Warriors within the first 10 minutes of the opening frame, but that was all West Kelowna could muster.
Warriors backup netminder Angelo Zol face 27 shots in the losing effort.
The Warriors are on the road this coming weekend for a two-game set against the Prince George Spruce Kings (12-6-1-1).
Surrey 5, Vernon 0
An early 2-0 deficit was too much to surmount as the Vernon Vipers fell 5-0 on Friday night against the host Surrey Eagles.
The Eagles, who are the top club in the Coastal Conference, scored twice in the first period and added three more in the final frame.
Road Clarke turned in a 27-save performance in the Vipers’ losing effort.
Coquitlam 2, Vernon 1
Reagan Milburn broke open a scoreless game midway through the second period, but it wasn’t enough as the Vernon Vipers dropped a 2-1 decision on Saturday night in Coquitlam.
The Express also did their scoring in the second period and it was enough to hang on for the win.
Ethan David fended off 29 of 31 shots for the Vipers (8-10-0-2) who are home Friday to the host the Cranbrook Bucks (11-7-1-0) and Saturday to greet the Langley Rivermen (5-13-0-2)