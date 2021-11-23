A B.C. Hockey League matchup between the Penticton Vees and Merritt Centennials that was postponed due to flooding in the Southern Interior has been rescheduled to this coming Friday, Nov. 26, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The game was originally set for Nov. 17, but was cancelled after floods dealt heavy damage to B.C. highways and triggered an evacuation order for the entire city of Merritt.
The Centennials (0-12-1-0) are still hunting for their first won of the season, while the Vees (11-2-0-0) are riding a three-game win streak that has the club atop the BCHL standings.
The puck drops Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at the SOEC box office. Season ticket holders will have the game automatically added to their cards with no further action required. Physical tickets for the Nov. 17 game will be honoured this Friday.