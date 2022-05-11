The Penticton Pinnacles came within a whisker of winning their first game of the young Pacific Coast Soccer League season, Saturday at home against Kamloops Rivers 2 FC.
At the end of the day however the Pinnacles had to settle with a 1-1 draw in their second match of the year,
having lost the season opener the week before to the first-year PCSL entry Phytogen Koinonia of South Korea.
In the game against Rivers, the Pinnacles controlled much of the play in the first half with Jarras Grant of the Pinnacles scoring the first goal of the game on a penalty kick after being taken down on a close-in scoring attempt.
The second half opened much the same as the first and the hosts had a great chance to increase their lead to two when the referee called Kamloops for a hand ball deep in their own end.
The Pinnacles penalty kick stayed on the ground and the Rivers keeper was able to push the ball wide of the net and was able to block the rebound scoring attempt.
From there the momentum shifted and a couple of defensive miscues gave the visitors some good scoring chances, one of which they capitalized on to knot the score at one apiece.
“A couple mental mistakes cost us the game,” said Penticton head coach Manuel Borba afterwards. “We saw improvement from last game.”
Kamloops had several other good scoring chances before full time, however all their shots went wide of the net.
The Pinnacles will be away next Saturday for a return match in Kamloops and won’t play again after that until May 29, when they return home to King’s Park for a 3 p.m. match against Khalsa Sporting Club.
Meanwhile, Penticton’s first-year premier women’s team will play their initial games May 28 and 29 with away contests.
Their home opener will be June 4, at 4 p.m. when they play host to the FC Tigers of Vancouver at King’s Park.
On the net: pinnaclesfc.ca