Playing in the fourth flight, George Carswell had the overall low net score in the Summerland Senior Men’s Golf League with a five-under 67.
This week’s low scores were as follows:
First Flight: Dave Carleton, 69; Randy Jones, 70; Jim Haddrell, 71; Bryce Parker, 72 (cb)
Second Flight: Glen Brennan, 72; Harvey Mitchler, 73; Alf Vaagen, 74 (cb); Eric Johnson, 74
Third Flight: Ed Helgason, 74; Jeff Clarke, 75 (cb); Bob Dickeson, 75 (cb); Denis Wright, 75
Fourth Flight: Carswell, 67; Ted Gamracy, 74 (cb); Gary Hollingshead, 74; Bob Tamblyn, 75