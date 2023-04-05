Princeton Posse beat Kimberley Dynamiters 4-1 to knot a best-of-seven series at two games apiece in KIJHL playoff hockey action, Tuesday in Kimberley.
Anmol Garcha, Dayton Nelson, Brayden Bablitz and Joshua Roy scored in the win. Campbell McLean replied with the lone Kimberley goal, 32 seconds into the second period. Roy’s goal at 12:56 in the second period was short-handed.
Princeton led 2-0 at the end of the first period and 4-1 after 40 minutes setting the stage for a scoreless third period.
Peyton Trzaska had the win in net stopping 21 shots. Trystan Self started the game for Kimberley and was pulled midway through the second period in favour of Matt Fleet. The two combined to make 23 saves.
With the best-of-seven championship now tied at 2-2, the series switches to Princeton for Game 5, Thursday at 7 p.m. Game 6 is Saturday In Kimberley with a potential seventh game Monday in Princeton.