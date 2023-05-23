Penticton Vees celebrated its Fred Page Cup championship at the South Okanagan Events Centre Monday afternoon as hundreds of fans were on hand for the 90-minute celebration.
Most Popular
Articles
- BC Housing eyeing 600 homes in city's south end
- Meet your Miss Penticton candidates for 2023
- Trout Creek landlord zapped by service charges
- Holiday weekend events guide
- Landmark public safety bylaw OK'd
- Summerland's $50M question
- Rally planned Tuesday against South Main bike lanes
- Vees repeat as BCHL champs
- Hold onto your umbrella: Sunshine list grows again
- Vees take 3-0 series lead
Images
Videos
Latest News
- How improving your financial literacy can help ease stress in a tough economy
- Melfort student wins 2023 Agriculture Student Scholarship
- Johnston to release decision on need for public inquiry into foreign interference
- Investor-occupants made up almost 10% of B.C. homeowners in 2020: Statistics Canada
- Defending Grey Cup champion Argos unveil new 2023 uniform colours
- "Pride and Prejudice" remake, "To Kill a Mockingbird" in Off-Mirvish season lineup