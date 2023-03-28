The drive for a second consecutive B.C. Hockey League playoff championship starts Friday at home for the Penticton Vees.
Coming off a 50-3-0-1 regular season that was best in the league, the defending champs are meeting the eighth-seeded Trail Smoke Eaters in the first round of the Interior Conference playoffs.
Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven series are set for Friday and Saturday nights – 7 p.m. starts – at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
The series shifts to Trail for Games 3 and 4 next Tuesday and Wednesday. Game 7, if necessary, would be in Penticton on Tuesday, April 11.
The clubs met five times in the regular season, with the Vees winning four times. Trail (20-27-3-4) slid into final Interior Conference playoff spot having won just three of their lost 10 games.
Elsewhere in the Interior Conference, the Cranbrook Bucks (2nd place) meet the Wenatchee Wild (7th); the West Kelowna Warriors (3rd) take on the Vernon Vipers (6th); and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (4th) tangle with the Prince George Spruce Kings (5th).