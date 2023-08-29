After overcoming challenges posed by local wildfire disruptions and travel restrictions, Penticton Speedway is back on the fast track for the remainder of the season.
Penticton Speedway is merging the previously scheduled Iron Driver Event, originally slated for Aug. 26, into the much-anticipated Fall Brawl event on Sept. 9.
The combined event promises a spectacular showdown featuring an expanded lineup that includes categories like late models, RPR street stocks, hit-to-pass, and the Hornet class championship. Hit-to-pass is expected to ignite even more excitement with its thrilling tug-of-war and burn-out competitions.
Following that, the Avion Motorsports RS1 Series Championship weekend is now scheduled for Oct. 7. It will mark the first time the championship has been staged at the Speedway. The event will also feature five-eighth sized nostalgia race cars in a Legend Class event.
Besides rescheduling some events, Penticton Speedway is also honouring tickets for past cancelled races at the two season-ending spectacles.
“Penticton Speedway remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering high-octane entertainment while prioritizing the safety and enjoyment of its fans and racers,” said track officials in a press release.