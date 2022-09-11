The Penticton Vees opened their 2022 BCHL Exhibition schedule with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Vernon Vipers Friday, at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Aydar Suniev scored the Vees’ lone goal in regulation, a power play marker that tied the game 1-1 five minutes into the third period. Bradly Nadeau and Spencer Smith each had assists in the loss.
Luca Di Pasquo was sharp in the Penticton crease, as he turned aside 25 of 26 shots. Di Pasquo stopped two of three shots in the shootout and was named the game’s first star.
Griffen Barr scored the Vipers only goal in regulation, a five-on-three power play tally early in the second period. Max Borovinskiy scored the shootout winner for Vernon, as the Vipers secured their first win of the pre-season.
Vernon netminder Ethan David was excellent for the visitors, as he kicked out 40 of 41 shots fired his way. Penticton peppered David with 22 shots over the final 65 minutes. David was the game’s second star.
Special teams were prominent in Friday’s contest, as 12 power plays were handed out, six to each team. Both teams scored once on the man advantage. Penticton got into penalty trouble in the second period, as they surrendered four power plays to the Vipers, including two, too many men penalties.
The Vees had two great chances to open the scoring in the first period and while shorthanded. Nadeau had his initial chance ring off the post from the wing, then Dovar Tinling’s rebound attempt dribbled through the goalie’s arm and just past the post.
Vernon broke the scoreless deadlock six minutes into the middle frame. During a two-man advantage, Barr blasted the puck over Di Pasquo’s glove to put the Vipers ahead 1-0.
It remained 1-0 for the visitors until the early stages of the third period. Penticton, after spending the majority of the second in the penalty box, got an early power play and didn’t let it go to waste. Suniev took a cross-ice feed from Nadeau and wired a one-timer past David at 5:02 to tie it, 1-1.
Penticton outshot the Vipers 19-4 in the third and 3-0 in overtime, but they couldn’t manufacture a second goal. Tinling had a great chance in the dying moments of overtime, but his shot was just kept out by the pad of David as time expired.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 2-1 Vipers (shootout)
Vees Scoring: Aydar Suniev
Vees Assists: Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Smith
Shots: 41-27, Vees
Vees PP: 1/6
Vees PK: 5/6
Three Stars:
Luca Di Pasquo
Ethan David
Aydar Suniev
Attendance: 1,800
The Vees continue their 2022 Exhibition Schedule on Friday, September 16th, against the Vernon Vipers at the Kal Tire Place. Penticton returns home for their final pre-season contest on Saturday, September 17th, against the Chilliwack Chiefs. Tickets are $10 for adults and seniors. Local youth under 19 are free courtesy of Peter Bros. Paving. Tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com