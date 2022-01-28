In spite of struggling with the impact of COVID-19, Penticton KISU Swim Club athletes continue to make waves on the B.C. aquatic circuit.
Last week, nine members of the Penticton team learned they had been chosen for two upcoming provincial camps catering to high-calibre swimmers.
Taryn Weatherhead, 13, was one of five KISU members selected to the Swim BC Prospects team. This is the second year in a row she was chosen for the elite squad.
“For me this is really cool to be brought back and to be among the top again this season is a really cool experience,” said Taryn.
“What I’m bringing back from last year is I learned so much. There were a lot of things I learned in the pool and a lot of the things I learned out of the pool.”
This season she will be joined by KISU members, Ryan McMillan, Hannah Rutten, Charlotte Glynes and Marlee Winser.
“It’s definitely going to be a really cool experience to be able to swim alongside some of the best swimmers in the province,” said Hannah, 13.
“This definitely provides a lot of room for growth.”
Prospect swimmers will be part of some virtual camps as well as an in-person skills sessions.
Four other Penticton swimmers were selected for the Swim BC Pacific Wave team: Dayla Yamaoka, Sydney Wilson, Issie Grecoff and Hercules Gilman.
The 10-week program, which began last year, is designed to sharpen mental skills during the challenging times as result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It will allow participants to interact directly with Olympic swimmers and hear about their experiences and the strategies they have used through their swim journeys to reach success.
“Talking to some of the Olympians is going to be really exciting, I’m really looking forward to that,” said Hercules, 14.
“I hope to gain better dives and also to get more knowledge.”
KISU head coach Tina Hoeben has consistently produced international-calibre athletes over the years and believes their growth comes particularly from these experiences.
“It is really important for these swimmers to see the world of swimming outside of our club, region and even province,” said Hoeben.
“These programs will introduce them to leaders in our community of swimmers who have seen success on an international level.
“I’m hopeful that our swimmers who are part of this will bring some of that vision back to KISU and lead our club on to future success for all.”