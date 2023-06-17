The Penticton Peach Festival’s JCI Penticton Beach Volleyball tournament is set for Aug. 12-13.
JCI Penticton will hold the two-day tournament at the Skaha Lake Park beach volleyball courts. It will include a competitive and fun division. Funds raised from the tournament will support JCI Penticton training and legacy project.
“With the success of last year’s tournament, we are continuing to grow the event. With many teams from last year having already reached out and signing up we are excited for the tournament to grow,” said Stuart Knott, committee chair.
The competitive division will have a cash prize pool of up to $600 for the top teams.
Team registrations are at: jcipenticton.com/beach-volleyball-tournament