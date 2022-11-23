Micah Rodrigues, a member of the Glengarry Figure Skating Club, with the silver medal he won last weekend in pre-juvenile men’s competition at the B.C.-Yukon Super Series Sectional Championship in Coquitlam. He was the first Glengarry skater to make the podium at the event in over a decade. The club sent three other skaters: Payten Ferguson, 53rd, pre-novice women; Noa Kan, 40th, juvenile women; and Yuzuki Onishi, 13th, pre-juvenile women.
Most Popular
Articles
- Poster boy for street disorder jailed again
- BC Corrections responds to Penticton motion
- PIB tackling waste piles itself
- Penticton teen to study in Kingdom of Eswatini
- Child porn collector threatens suicide
- Yuletide at the Lakeside
- Holiday events and the week ahead...
- RDOS mulls takeover of troubled sewer system
- COLUMN: Oh yes they call him the streak....
- Soccer clubhouse closed after snow damage, asbestos discovery
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Quebec judicial council rejects complaint over judge's sexual assault ruling
- Jury finds former PQ legislator Harold LeBel guilty of sexual assault
- CP NewsAlert: Canada loses 1-0 to Belgium in return to World Cup
- Beer and wine store a challenge for those trying to stay sober
- Barrick Gold facing lawsuit alleging Tanzanians were killed, injured by police
- Rejecting unproven claims the right way for inquiry heads to proceed: Murray Sinclair