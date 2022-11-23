Figure skating

Micah Rodrigues, a member of the Glengarry Figure Skating Club, with the silver medal he won last weekend in pre-juvenile men’s competition at the B.C.-Yukon Super Series Sectional Championship in Coquitlam. He was the first Glengarry skater to make the podium at the event in over a decade. The club sent three other skaters: Payten Ferguson, 53rd, pre-novice women; Noa Kan, 40th, juvenile women; and Yuzuki Onishi, 13th, pre-juvenile women.