Seven different players lit the lamp as the Penticton Vees dumped the host Nanaimo Clippers by a 7-3 score on Friday night in B.C. Hockey League action.
Brett Moravec, Josh Nadeau, Anthony Allepot, Luke Vardy, Bradley Nadeau, Luc Wilson and Steffano Bottini all tallied for the Vees. Kaeden Lane stopped 16 of 19 shots to run his record to 5-1 on the season.
After heading into the first intermission with the Vees up 1-0, the floodgates opened in the middle stanza with both clubs combining for seven goals. In all, the Vees fired 51 shots on the Clippers net.
But it was a much different story Saturday night, as the Vees fell 3-2 in Cowichan Valley against the Capitals.
Bradley Nadeau and Wilson spotted the Vees a 2-0 lead early in the first period, but it was all Capitals after that.
Colin Purcell turned aside 35 of 38 shots in what was his first loss of the season, dropping his record to 3-1. The six-foot-seven netminder still boasts a sparkling 2.06 goals-against average, second best in the BCHL.
The Vees (8-2-0-0) are now getting ready for a four-game homestand, which begins Wednesday night with a visit from the Alberni Valley Bulldogs (7-3-1-0). The puck drops at 6:30 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre.
West Kelowna 6, Cranbrook 3
Elan Bar-Lev-Wise scored twice as the host West Kelowna Warriors doubled up the Cranbrook Bucks (6-4-0-0) by a 6-3 score on Friday night at Royal LePage Place.
Alexi Van Houtte-Cachero, Felix Trudeau, Tyler Cristall and Pat Lawn also tallied for the Warriors, who got a 34-save performance from goalie Justin Katz.
The teams were knotted 3-3 going into the third period, before Cristall potted the eventual game winner just over two minutes in.
West Kelowna 9, Merritt 2
Cristall set the tone early with a goal just 40 seconds into the contest Saturday night as the West Kelowna Warriors laid a 9-2 beating on the visiting Merritt Centennials (0-11-0-0).
Cristall’s second goal of the night, only eight minutes later, held up as the game winner in the lopsided affair that saw Johnny Derrick turn aside 31 of 33 shots for the Warriors.
Brennan Nelson, Carter Schmidt, Zac Reim and Bar-Lev-Wise, with two, rounded out the West Kelowna offence.
The Warriors (8-2-0-0) have a busy week ahead thanks to three games in three nights, with dates Wednesday and Thursday in Wenatchee against the Wild (2-3-2-1), then a home game Saturday night against the visiting Vernon Vipers.
Wenatchee 3, Vernon 2 (OT)
It was a goaltenders’ duel through 40 minutes, before the scorers went to work in what turned out to be a 3-2 overtime win for the Wenatchee Wild against the host Vernon Vipers on Friday night.
Ryan Shostak and Luke Buss had the Vipers’ goals, while Roan Clarke blocked 23 of 26 shots in the losing effort, which ended just 26 seconds into the extra frame.
Wenatchee 4, Vernon 1
Nicholas Kent drew first blood for the Vernon Vipers, but it was all Wenatchee Wild after that as the visitors secured a 4-1 win at Kal Tire Place.
The clubs were tied 1-1 after 20 minutes, before the Wild went to work and built a 3-1 lead through two periods.
Ethan David stopped 25 of 29 shots for Vipers.
The Vipers (3-4-3-1) host the Prince George Spruce Kings (8-4-0-0) on Wednesday night in the first half of a home-and-home set that continues Friday night in B.C.’s northern capital.
ICE CHIPS
Two players from the BCHL have been selected to suit up for Team Canada at the Capital City Challenge Under-17 tournament Nov. 26 to Dec. 1 in Ottawa.
Penticton Vees forward Bradley Nadeau and Victoria Grizzlies forward Mathew Wood both got the nod.
Canada will be split into three squads – Team Black, Red and White – and will compete against each other, as well as Canada’s National Women’s Team as part of their preparations for the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
Nadeau, a native of New Brunswick in his first year of junior hockey, has scored nine goals and five assists through 10 games with the Vees. Wood, who hails from Lethbridge, Alta., has put up 11 goals and six assists for the Grizzlies in his second BCHL season.