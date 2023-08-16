Penticton Vees games will remain in a familiar spot on the radio dial for at least another five seasons.
The club announced this week it has inked a new deal with Bounce 800 AM to carry play-by-play game broadcasts through the 2028-29 season.
“We are very proud of our longstanding partnership with Bell Media and Bounce Radio in Penticton. The Vees’ radio broadcast history dates back to the 1960s. We look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship and delivering quality content to our passionate fan base,” said Fraser Rodgers, the club’s in-house broadcaster and vice-president of business operations, in a press release.
The Vees return to the airwaves on Bounce 800 AM on Friday, Sept. 22, when they hit the road to visit the West Kelowna Warriors for their first game of the 2023-24 season.