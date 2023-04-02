Campbell McLean’s goal at 2:23 of the second overtime lifted Kimberley Dynamiters to a 3-2 win over Princeton Posse in KIJHL junior hockey playoffs Saturday.
The best-of-seven championship is now tied at 1-1 with the third game Monday night in Kimerbley.
McLean also scored at 18:29 in the third period to send the game into overtime. Cash Regan had the other goal with McLean drawing an assist. Brayden Bablitz and Tyson Horiachka scored for Princeton.
Kimberley outshot the Posse 63-26 for the night including 16-6 in the two overtime periods.
Peyton Trzaska made 60 saves in the loss. Trystan Self stopped 24 shots.