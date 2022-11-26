The Penticton Vees are feeling 22. The Vees extended their season win streak to 22 games with a 7-1 victory over the Alberni Valley Bulldogs, Friday at the Alberni Valley Multiplex.
Jackson Nieuwendyk recorded his second career hat-trick in the win and was named the first star. Spencer Smith, Frank Djurasevic and both Nadeau brothers also scored. Ethan Mann and Brett Moravec each had two assists. Six of the Vees’ seven goals were scored at even strength.
Luca Di Pasquo was less than four minutes away from his second shutout, but still picked up his 16th win and was very sharp, as he stopped 21 of 22 shots fired his way.
After a scoreless first period, Penticton scored four times in the middle frame to pull away. Smith had the icebreaker just before the five-minute mark to put the Vees up 1-0. Then Djurasevic and Nieuwendyk scored 41-seconds apart to make it 3-0. Josh Nadeau made it 4-0 near the midway point of the period. Josh beat the goalie to a loose puck in the crease, after a shoot in from centre ice bounced out in front and settled in the crease.
Bradly Nadeau followed suit, scoring just 10-seconds into the third period to make it 5-0. Moravec dropped the puck to Bradly right of the opening face-off and his one-timer found the top corner.
Nieuwendyk grabbed his second of the night five-minutes into the final frame. Nieuwendyk took the puck away from a Bulldog behind their net and quickly stuffed the it inside the far post on a wraparound at 5:07.
Alberni Valley spoiled Di Pasquo’s shutout bid with a power play goal by Matt Kursonis at 16:21 to make it 6-1. The Vees answered right back.
Nieuwendyk scored his third goal, on the power play, with just 31-seconds left in regulation to put the Vees up 7-1. The 20-year-old put the puck under the goalie’s glove from the face-off circle.
GAME NOTES
Nieuwendyk’s hat-trick was the second of his career. His first hat-trick came in Game One of the 2022 Interior Conference Final against West Kelowna last spring. Penticton won both of their games against the Bulldogs this season, outscoring them 14-5. Friday’s win improved the Vees road record to 9-0-0-0.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 7-1, Vees
Shots: 48-22, Vees
Vees Scoring: Nieuwendyk (3), Smith, Djurasevic, Josh Nadeau, Bradly Nadeau
Vees PP: 1/4
Vees PK: 5/6
Three Stars
Jackson Nieuwendyk
Luca Di Pasquo
Bradly Nadeau
Next Game: Saturday, Nov. 26 at Powell River Kings, 7 p.m.