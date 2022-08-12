It’s all “fore” the kids.
Registration is now open for the Capri CMW Insurance Golf 4 Kids event which organizers hope to raise $75,000 for the life-changing programs offered through BGC (Boys and Girls Club) Okanagan.
“With funding from these golf events, we can provide a safe place of belonging with positive role models for children, youth, and families,” said Richelle Leckey, Community Engagement Coordinator at BGC Okanagan in a news release. “A place where they can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships, and develop confidence and skills for life.” The fundraiser tees off on Aug. 12 at Skaha Meadows Golf Course. Registration includes nine holes of golf, dinner and prizes.
Other Golf 4 Kids events in the Okanagan include Aug. 10 in Kelowna and the following day in Vernon.
Due to COVID the event did not take place the last two years and instead golf courses in the Valley donated golf fees and donations to the organization.
Funds raised to go programs that may provide a child’s only meal of the day, helping with homework, a snack after school or just a place of belonging.
Through the BGC children have access to opportunities they might not have outside the club’s walls through the daycare, preschool and after school, youth and family programs.
“Through our programs we have seen many lives changed for the better,” said Harpreet Sidhu, BGC Okanagan Events Specialist. “With the help from our local business community and supporters of this event, we will continue to provide a valuable service to the young people in the Okanagan.
“We offer many options to showcase your support by registering a team, becoming a sponsor, and/or donating to our silent auction.”
According to Erika Jarvis, CapriCMW Marketing and Communications the company is thrilled to be partnering with the fundraiser.
“Supporting local kids and families is a cause close to our hearts at CapriCMW and BGC Okanagan has ben making an impact in our communities for decades,” she said.
To register, or for more information, go to www.bgco.ca/golf-tournaments.