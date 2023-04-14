Once upon a time, one of my personal goals in life was to visit every park in Major League Baseball.
I gave up at around No. 20 because many of the stadiums were retired and replaced. I also moved to a new city and my new circle of friends wasn’t interested in baseball. (My one friend who loved sports wasn’t allowed access to the United States... long story.)
I was also turned off by the baseball strike in 1994 (Expos!) and then the Mark McGwire versus Sammy Sosa derby which, like Season 9 of Dallas, was apparently all a dream.
Many will agree Wrigley Field in Chicago is the best stadium for watching baseball. It’s true and authentic, just like being in 1912, until you go to the concession stand and then you’re transported back to the present day. I recommend to everyone – even if you don’t like baseball – to see a game at Wrigley.
About 20 years ago, I had a chance meeting with the lead baseball writer for Sports Illustrated. I couldn’t finish the question, probably because he had been asked it so often.
“What’s your...”
“Wrigley Field,” he interrupted.
Many of the newer parks are exciting and have modern design such as handicapped accessibility, better sightlines and fan-friendly amenities, things that were never thought of decades ago. The park in San Francisco is terrific, I just can’t keep up with its name because they’re now on a fourth corporate sponsor in less than 25 years.
The new stadiums are also corporate and lack the old school charm that traditional parks offer. The beauty of baseball is that it’s timeless.
Sometime between Wrigley Field and the new park in Arlington, Texas came the SkyDome (now known as Rogers Centre). When it opened in 1989, it was state-of-the-art, the envy of every team in the majors. Rainouts – they became a thing of the past in Toronto thanks to the league’s first retractable roof.
While the Blue Jays provided an exceptional product on the field (“touch em all, Joe!”), as soon as the park opened it became outdated within a few years. Every new park being built in the 1990s went with a traditional style.
Acoustics for concerts at SkyDome were terrible. The food at the McDonald’s concession was overpriced.
It was also home to the Toronto Raptors for a while and it was a terrible venue for basketball. Football wasn’t as bad, but because the stadium was so large, it was tough to feel intimate.
It was welcome news this week when a series of renovations were unveiled at Rogers Centre. If you happened to catch the home opener on TV, it seemed to be more of an infomercial than a baseball broadcast. I’m surprised Mr. Pillow, Mike Lindell, didn’t sing the national anthems.
Of course, one of the changes to the field’s dimensions was to make it more friendly for home run hitters because, let’s face it, fans love home runs. Spectators are now able to get a better view of the bullpens and the pitchers warming up.
The outfield districts now feature a rooftop patio in the old 500 level, an old-school arcade on the 200 deck and an open-air hotdog concession. Of course, each of these have corporate sponsor names attached.
The reviews have been spectacular from fans. Even the fickle sports media in Toronto has been positive. The stadium changes might even inspire me to catch a game the next time I’m in Toronto.
The irony in all of this is do people go to a ball game to eat, drink and play video games or do they go to watch baseball?
Put me in coach, I’m ready to play.
—————
So you know: Cartoonist Al Jafee has died. While you might not recognize his name, for a generation of boys who grew up reading Mad magazine he will forever be remembered for inventing the fold-in on the back page of each issue. Jafee was 102 and he retired from cartooning at age 99.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca