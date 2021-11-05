Hockey Canada announced the roster ahead of the Capital City Challenge, formerly the Under-17 tournament, which includes Penticton Vees forward Bradley Nadeau.
Nadeau will head to Ottawa, Ontario to compete in the tournament, which begins on Friday, November 26th, and joins 65 other players who are under-17 to showcase their skills. The University of Maine commit leads the Vees in points through 8 games this season, scoring 7 goals and adding 4 assists for 11 points on the campaign. Nadeau had his season highlighted on Saturday, October 30th against the Powell River Kings with a four-goal, five-point performance in a Vees 15-1 victory.
The 16-year-old joins Victoria Grizzlies forward Matthew Wood as the two BC Hockey League representatives to make their way to Ottawa and compete in the Capital City Challenge. The tournament will consist of the 66 players being divided into three teams, Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White and will compete against Canada’s National Women’s Team as part of its centralization schedule.
The tournament will take place at TD Place Arena, home of the Ontario Hockey League’s Ottawa 67’s, and will run from Friday, November 26th to Wednesday, December 1st. For a full roster of the participants invited to the Capital City Challenge, please click HERE.
The Vees open their two-game trip to Vancouver Island in a matchup against the Nanaimo Clippers on Friday night at Frank Crane Arena. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on Bounce Radio 800 as well as streamed online at BCHLTV.ca beginning with the pre-game show at 6:40 PM.