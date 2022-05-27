The Lake City Basketball U13 boys' team captured the division title with four straight wins at the Spring Showcase Tournament in Coquitlam earlier this month, as the club improved to 7-2 on the season.
The U13 boys scored two victories on the opening day of the tournament, May 14-15, with an 81-10 clobbering of Drive U13 and a 60-37 triumph over TC Blue.
An 84-60 win over Drive Richmond Elite U13 put the boys in the division final. The team capped a terrific weekend with a 72-51 win in the tournament final.
"We're starting to develop a team identity and certainly expectations have been raised for this group. We're excited to test ourselves in our upcoming tournaments," said U13 coach Russ Reid.
The team got stand-out performances from Mateo Ducheck and Liam Reid. Coach Reid also singled out Kai Rippy and Balkaran Lidhar for making positive impacts at both ends of the floor.
Three other Lake City teams attended the meet, including the U12 boys in their first tournament action. They began the event with two wins, beating Drive White Rock 44-20 and LEAD Basketball 42-36.
In play on Sunday, the U12s suffered a 72-42 loss to Excel Basketball and then dropped a close battle with Drive LEC, 64-54.
Lake City’s U16 team started strong on Saturday with wins over Drive LEC 65-49 and Split Second Basketball 65-24. The tables turned Sunday, however, with Lake City dropping a close game to Thrive Basketball by a 56-51 score. The U16s finished the tournament with a tough 52-41 loss to Supreme Hoops.
"In our two losses, we got off to slow starts in the first half and turned the ball over far too many times. To their credit, the kids battled back in both games, making both one-possession games before we ran out of gas," said coach Chris Terris.
Troy Issacs and Dezi Ducheck led the team in scoring with 13 and 11 points per game, respectively.
Carter O'Neil led the team on the boards, Saxon Connor-Garrity led in steals and Peter Kunka led at the defensive end.
The Lake City U16 team is now 6-2 on the season.
After winning the Merritt Invitational with four straight wins at the end of April, the Lake City U17 team came away with just one win, a 53-44 victory over the Dynamite U17s. The team opened the tournament with a 69-51 loss to LEAD Basketball.
After building a 17-point first-half lead, the U17 team couldn't hold it in the final few minutes, succumbing to the L2G U17 team 71-68 in its second game Saturday.
In its final game of the tournament the Lake City team fell to the division-winning Drive LEC team 67-51. The Lake City U17 team is now 5-4 on the season.
"Overall, it was a great weekend for our program with all the teams battling some of the top club teams at the Coast," said Terris, also a director of Lake City Basketball.
"These are character- and team-building weekends with the teams playing four games in a 24-hour period."
The Lake City teams are back in action in the Fundamental Youth Basketball Association Invitational this weekend in Kelowna.