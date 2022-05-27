Members of the Lake City Basketball U13 squad won the Spring Showcase Tournament in Coquitlam earlier this month. Pictured in front are Jasdeep Dhaliwal, Ambrose Colbeck, Liam Reid, Kai Rippy and Jaxson Bartsch. Pictured in back are Graydon Kulak, Mateo Ducheck, Jonah Colley, Miller Jurcic, Balkaran Lidhar and Russ Reid (coach).