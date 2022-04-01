Taryn Weatherhead of the KISU Swim Club owned the podium in the 13-year-old girls division of the recent B.C. Winter Provincials in Saanich.
The young Penticton swimmer won medals in eight events, making making a qualifying time for the upcoming Western Canadian National Championships and improving her personal times in eight swims.
A total of 21 KISU swimmers (13 girls and eight boys) took part. Several of them also made qualifying times for the Westerns.
“Overall it was very successful,” said KISU head coach Tina Hoeben about her team’s performance.
Also making her way to the podium at the provincials in the girls 13 division was Hannah Rutten who brought home gold in the 100-metre backstroke and a silver in the 100m backstroke.
KISU swimmers showed 129 improved times in their respective events, good for an 81 per cent overall improvement.
The Western Nationals are in Edmonton, Alta. April 21-24.