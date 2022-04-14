Vees coach Fred Harbinson has a simple message for fans.
“Throw your blue on and get to the rink,” he said as his team prepares to begin the BCHL Interior Division semifinal against the Prince George Spruce Kings.
The best-of-seven series begins tonight at South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton with the second game on Saturday at SOEC. All start times for this series are 7 p.m.
The Vees were 3-3 against Prince George during the regular season with four of the six games decided by 3-2 scores (two wins for the Vees, two for the Spruce Kings).
“It should be a great battle,” Harbinson said in an interview. “They’re the defending BCHL champions. We’ve done a good job against them a couple of times, they’ve done a good job against us. It should be an excellent series.”
The Spruce Kings are coached by Alex Evin. In his graduating year of junior hockey, he was named the BCHL’s top goaltender in leading the Vees to a BCHL championship, under Harbinson’s direction.
Games 3 and 4 are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday in Prince George. The Vees will have home ice throughout playoffs based on finishing first overall in the league.
“That’s what we fought for all year,” Harbinson said. “P.G. is really good in their building. It’s a tough place to play. If we’re fortunate enough to get three here, it means we’ll have home ice advantage (for Game 7) and the SOEC is always a tough building for opponents.”
Harbinson was impressed, yet not surprised, by the parity in the first round of playoffs. All four of the opening round matchups in the Interior went at least five games with Wenatchee and Salmon Arm going to a seventh game.
“Winning the BCHL championship has always been a big deal. It’s not an easy feat and only a couple of teams have done it. With the situation, it’s even more magnifying,” Harbinson said.
Tickets for this series are $18 for adults and kids ages 18 and under are free courtesy of Peters Bros. Construction. Visit valleyfirsttix.ca or the SOEC box office in person.