The Penticton Vees stretched their win streak to nine games after their 9-2 victory over the Langley Rivermen, Friday, March 10, 2023 at the SOEC.
Bradly Nadeau led the way with two goals and five points. He was the named first star. Aydar Suniev had a four-point night, Frank Djurasevic chipped in with three assists, Josh Nadeau also had three points (1G, 2A), and Brett Moravec had a pair of goals.
Special teams were a storyline Friday. The Vees’ power play scored three times on four opportunities. Penticton ran into penalty trouble as well, as they were shorthanded six times, including twice being called for double minor high sticking infractions.
Penticton led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Moravec and Dovar Tinling. Moravec opened the scoring four minutes into the game and Tinling scored on the power play midway through the first.
Josh Niedermayer extended the Vees’ lead with his goal 34 seconds into the second that made it 3-0. Niedermayer picking up goals in back-to-back games.
Langley scored twice in just over two minutes to get within a goal. Owen Kim and Andrej Kovacevic scored for the visitors to make it 3-2 midway through the second period, as Penticton took a one-goal lead into the intermission.
The Vees busted the game wide open in the third period, as they scored six times, and they outshot Langley 27-7. Bradly Nadeau scored both of his goals in the final frame, to go along with goals from his brother Josh, Suniev, Pichette, and Moravec’s second.
--
GAME NOTES
Suniev extended his point streak to 11 games and has 23 points over that span. Bradly Nadeau has recorded two or more points in six-straight games; he has points in his last nine games. Josh Nadeau has scored in eight-straight games. The Vees’ six third period goals matches a season-high for goals in a period.
GAME STATS
Final Score: 9-2, Vees
Shots: 56-29, Vees
Vees Scoring: Bradly Nadeau (2), Moravec (2), Josh Nadeau, Tinling, Niedermayer, Suniev, Pichette
Vees PP: 3/4
Vees PK: 5/6
Three Stars:
Bradly Nadeau
Josh Nadeau
Frank Djurasevic
Next Game: Saturday, March 11, vs. Merritt, 6 p.m., South Okanagan Events Centre