Penticton Vees edged Alberni Valley Bulldogs 4-3 in the second game of the Fred Page Cup championship, Saturday at the South Okanagan Events Centre before 3,418 fans.
With the win, the Vees take a 2-0 series lead into back-to-back games in Port Alberni, beginning Tuesday.
Josh Nadeau led the scoring with a goal plus two assists. Brett Moravec, Joshua Niedermayer and Spencer Smith also scored for the Vees, which outshot the Bulldogs 38-19 including 15-2 in the first period.
Brandon Buhr, Ethan Bono and Nicholas Beneteau replied for the Bulldogs which scored one short-handed and one powerplay goal. The Vees did not score on specialty teams.
After a scoreless first period, the Vees took a 3-2 lead into the third period.
Luca DiPasquo was the winning goalie. Campbell Arnold went the distance for Port Alberni.
Both games in this series have been decided by 4-3 scores.
Games 3 and 4 in the best-of-seven BCHL championship series will be played Tuesday and Wednesday in Port Alberni. Game 5, if necessary, will be back at the SOEC on Saturday, May 20.