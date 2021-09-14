VEES PLAYER PROFILE
Name: Ryan Hopkins.
Height: 6’2
Weight: 180 pounds
Position: Defence
Shot: Right
Home: Lunenburg, NS
Age: 17
COACHING REPORT
“Ryan has the all the tools that NHL teams look for – size, skating ability, hockey sense and offensive creativity. Throw into the mix his leadership skills, and you can understand why he’s considered to be a strong 2022 NHL draft prospect. In doing Zoom sessions with Ryan last year, his coachability was obvious — he's a hockey sponge, and his development this season should be impressive,” said Vees coach Fred Harbinson.
PLAYER BACKGROUND
The Maritimes and family are the biggest part of Hopkins’ life, “I have two older sisters (both heading to universities in the Maritimes this fall), and if there’s anything that I am taking advantage of right now is spending time with them and my parents. My grandmother lives with us now too, and we are all so close. With me heading to Penticton this year, and my big sisters heading to university, we are doing lots of things together before the fall.”
Growing up in small town Lunenburg (about an hour drive west of Halifax), Hopkins is a proud Maritimer,”We live about a 5mins walk from the ocean; my family and I love heading out on the ocean, to some of the sand and rock beaches. People out here are so friendly and supportive. My parents were raised here, and while they love hockey, I think they possibly even bigger fans of curling.”
Ryan left the Maritimes two years ago, and headed to Quebec to Stanstead college, a small private boarding school with an excellent hockey program. “It was a great experience; I needed to head to a larger hockey development program, and Stanstead is so good academically; it’s really important to my family that I am a student athlete.”
Stanstead’s Director of Hockey Operations and teacher, James Rioux, praised Ryan,” Ryan Hopkins is mature beyond his years, a great captain and a dedicated student athlete. We are excited to watch his progression as he takes new steps this fall - he will be missed but we know he’s destined for big things!”
RECENT HOCKEY HIGHLIGHTS
“I really enjoyed my time at Stanstead College, even last year, despite us not being permitted to play games. The training was excellent; I was able to focus in on my grades and because our campus was considered enclosed we were still able to go to class...Stanstead’s campus is really a beautiful place. The year before was a great season – there wasn’t really a particular moment, but all the bus trips to games, hotel stays, the whole hockey team experience was great.”
BEING A VEE
“I am really looking forward to being a Vee, and being a part of the culture that the coaching staff and the ownership has created to make Penticton such a special place to play. My favorite players in the NHL are Victor Hedman and Cale Makar; they’re both good defensively but bring a big spark offensively. I love to play on the offensive side of the puck and get involved but at the same time I make sure the defensive zone is taken care of. It’s going to be a great season.”