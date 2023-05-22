The Summerland senior men’s golf league held a team event this past week counting two net scores per hole.
The winning team with 82 points was Warren Julien, Dave Hellard, Eamon Doherty and Martin Nisbet.
Second place by countback with 81 points was Peter Schnurr, Ted Fobert, Joe Beggs and Jack Par.
Third place, also by countback, with 81 points went to Jim Haddrell, Ted Gamracy, David Handy and Denis Wright. Fourth place with 81 points was the team of Dennis Glasscock, Jerry McKenna, Jerry Sauve and Chuck Harman.
Five players shared the deuce pot: Gene Benner, Glen Brennan, Art Ecker, Warren Julien and Dennis Glasscock.