The BCHL has announced the year-end all-star teams for the 2021-22 season.
The First-Team All-Stars, Second-Team All-Stars and All-Rookie Team each feature three forwards, two defencemen and one goalie. The teams were determined after a vote was conducted with all 18 team broadcasters.
First-Team All-Stars
F Matthew Wood (Victoria Grizzlies)
F Simon Tassy (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)
F Tyson Dyck (Cranbrook Bucks)
D Tyson Jugnauth (West Kelowna Warriors)
D Clark Hiebert (Victoria Grizzlies)
G Kaeden Lane (Penticton Vees)
Second-Team All-Stars
F Ellis Rickwood (Victoria Grizzlies)
F Sean Donaldson (Nanaimo Clippers)
F Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)
D Matthew Campbell (Coquitlam Express)
D Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack Chiefs)
G Hobie Hedquist (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)
All-Rookie Team
F Matthew Wood (Victoria Grizzlies)
F Tyson Dyck (Cranbrook Bucks)
F Cade Littler (Wenatchee Wild)
D Tyler Rubin (West Kelowna Warriors)
D Ryan Hopkins (Penticton Vees)
G Ajeet Gundarah (Langley Rivermen)
The final piece of the BCHL’s year-end honours is the individual award winners which will be announced on Wednesday, Apr. 27, between Rounds 2 and 3 of the BCHL Playoffs.