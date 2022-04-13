All-Star season

This graphic was provided by the BCHL junior hockey league.

The BCHL has announced the year-end all-star teams for the 2021-22 season.

The First-Team All-Stars, Second-Team All-Stars and All-Rookie Team each feature three forwards, two defencemen and one goalie. The teams were determined after a vote was conducted with all 18 team broadcasters.

First-Team All-Stars

F Matthew Wood (Victoria Grizzlies)

F Simon Tassy (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

F Tyson Dyck (Cranbrook Bucks)

D Tyson Jugnauth (West Kelowna Warriors)

D Clark Hiebert (Victoria Grizzlies)

G Kaeden Lane (Penticton Vees)

Second-Team All-Stars

F Ellis Rickwood (Victoria Grizzlies)

F Sean Donaldson (Nanaimo Clippers)

F Josh Nadeau (Penticton Vees)

D Matthew Campbell (Coquitlam Express)

D Abram Wiebe (Chilliwack Chiefs)

G Hobie Hedquist (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)

All-Rookie Team

F Matthew Wood (Victoria Grizzlies)

F Tyson Dyck (Cranbrook Bucks)

F Cade Littler (Wenatchee Wild)

D Tyler Rubin (West Kelowna Warriors)

D Ryan Hopkins (Penticton Vees)

G Ajeet Gundarah (Langley Rivermen)

The final piece of the BCHL’s year-end honours is the individual award winners which will be announced on Wednesday, Apr. 27, between Rounds 2 and 3 of the BCHL Playoffs.