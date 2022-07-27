Amy Robitaille was first overall in this past weekend’s Ultraman Canada triathlon in Penticton which saw women place in four of the top five spots overall.
Robitaille finished the three-day competition in 24 hours, 47 minutes, 16 seconds, well ahead of second-place finisher Leanda Cave from the U.S., who completed the event in 25:38.43. Robitaille, who hails from Ontario, also established a 40-49 age group record in the swimming, biking and running challenge.
American Christian Isakson, who was first overall headed into the third and final day, was the top male finishing third overall in 25:49.51.
Rounding out the top five were Whistler’s Marla Zucht in fourth and Canadian Andree-Anne Girard in fifth place.
There were 15 official finishers of 22 participants. Other countries represented were Australia, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico and the UK.