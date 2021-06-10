Members of the Penticton Golf & CC ladies club played for two cups and the Zone 2 Challenge this past Tuesday.
The winter of the PG&CC Rose Bowl with a low gross score of 75 was Donna Lalonde. Next were Colette Berthelsen (85); Ginny Hunter (88); and Laura Mansell (91).
In the Colleen Gordon Memorial, the winner with a low net score of 68 was Elsy Mackie. Runners-up were Judy Hillier (72 countback); Elaine Vonck (72); and Barb Gair (73 c).
And in the Zone 2 Challenge, there was a tie for first place with Donna Lalonde and Elsy Mackie each carding a low net score of 68.